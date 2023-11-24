The Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) are favored at home (-165 moneyline odds to win) against the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5, +140 moneyline odds). The outing on Friday starts at 8:00 PM ET from PNC Arena on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina's 18 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals nine times.

In the 16 times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 11-5 in those games.

The Lightning have been an underdog in nine games this season, with four upset wins (44.4%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Carolina has compiled a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

Tampa Bay has not played with moneyline odds of +140 or longer once this season.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-5 3-7-0 6.3 3.1 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.1 2.1 7 22.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.7 3.6 3.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.6 3.9 11 32.4% Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.