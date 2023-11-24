The Boston Celtics (5-2), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Amway Center, take on the Orlando Magic (4-4). The game starts at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Information

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner averages 21 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Cole Anthony puts up 19 points, 2 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Paolo Banchero averages 13 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor.

Jalen Suggs posts 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1 block.

Markelle Fultz puts up 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gets the Celtics 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Celtics are receiving 24.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this season.

Kristaps Porzingis gives the Celtics 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is draining 62.5% of his shots from the floor and 58.3% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Celtics are getting 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jrue Holiday this year.

Magic vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Magic Celtics 109.9 Points Avg. 120.6 107.3 Points Allowed Avg. 108.6 45.7% Field Goal % 47% 32.5% Three Point % 36.4%

