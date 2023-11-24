Magic vs. Celtics November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (5-2), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Amway Center, take on the Orlando Magic (4-4). The game starts at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS.
Magic vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSFL, NBCS-BOS
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner averages 21 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Cole Anthony puts up 19 points, 2 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
- Paolo Banchero averages 13 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor.
- Jalen Suggs posts 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1 block.
- Markelle Fultz puts up 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.
Celtics Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gets the Celtics 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Celtics are receiving 24.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this season.
- Kristaps Porzingis gives the Celtics 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.
- Derrick White is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is draining 62.5% of his shots from the floor and 58.3% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 2.3 triples per contest.
- The Celtics are getting 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jrue Holiday this year.
Magic vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Celtics
|109.9
|Points Avg.
|120.6
|107.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.6
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|32.5%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
