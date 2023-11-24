The Orlando Magic (10-5) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (12-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Amway Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 -

Magic Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in six of the Magic's 15 games with a set total.

Orlando has a 12-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Magic have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

Orlando has played as an underdog of +190 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 117.3 228.8 107.2 214.7 226.3 Magic 0 0% 111.5 228.8 107.5 214.7 222.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Magic have gone over the total five times.

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .857 (6-1-0). Away, it is .750 (6-2-0).

The Magic put up only 4.3 more points per game (111.5) than the Celtics give up (107.2).

When it scores more than 107.2 points, Orlando is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Magic and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 12-3 0-1 6-9 Celtics 8-7 6-5 7-8

Magic vs. Celtics Point Insights

Magic Celtics 111.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 8-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-5 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 107.5 Points Allowed (PG) 107.2 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 10-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-4 9-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-1

