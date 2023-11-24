The Orlando Magic (10-5) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Boston Celtics (12-3) at Amway Center on Friday, November 24 at 2:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Magic took care of business in their last matchup 124-119 against the Nuggets on Wednesday. Franz Wagner scored a team-high 27 points for the Magic in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 9.4 8.6 1.6 Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum: Questionable (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.