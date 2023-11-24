How to Watch the Magic vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (10-5) will look to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Boston Celtics (12-3) on November 24, 2023 at Amway Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Celtics
Magic vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Celtics Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Orlando has an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank eighth.
- The Magic put up an average of 111.5 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 107.2 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 107.2 points, Orlando is 7-1.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic put up 117 points per game at home, 10.4 more than away (106.6). On defense they allow 106.7 per game, 1.4 fewer points than away (108.1).
- At home, Orlando concedes 106.7 points per game. Away, it allows 108.1.
- This season the Magic are picking up more assists at home (25.1 per game) than away (23.5).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
