The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Raiders have also won three games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) vs. Colgate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders' 58.4 points per game last year were 5.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes gave up.
  • When Colgate gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-11.
  • Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Hurricanes scored were 15.0 more points than the Raiders allowed (54.6).
  • When Miami (FL) scored more than 54.6 points last season, it went 18-9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Jacksonville W 81-53 Watsco Center
11/12/2023 Fordham W 78-39 Watsco Center
11/17/2023 Southern W 61-57 Watsco Center
11/24/2023 Colgate - Watsco Center
11/29/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/3/2023 NJIT - Watsco Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.