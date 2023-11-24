The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Raiders have also won three games in a row.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. Colgate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Raiders' 58.4 points per game last year were 5.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes gave up.

When Colgate gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-11.

Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Hurricanes scored were 15.0 more points than the Raiders allowed (54.6).

When Miami (FL) scored more than 54.6 points last season, it went 18-9.

Miami (FL) Schedule