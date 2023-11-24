How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Colgate Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Raiders have also won three games in a row.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Miami (FL) vs. Colgate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders' 58.4 points per game last year were 5.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes gave up.
- When Colgate gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-11.
- Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Hurricanes scored were 15.0 more points than the Raiders allowed (54.6).
- When Miami (FL) scored more than 54.6 points last season, it went 18-9.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 81-53
|Watsco Center
|11/12/2023
|Fordham
|W 78-39
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Southern
|W 61-57
|Watsco Center
|11/24/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Watsco Center
