Should you bet on Nicholas Paul to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Paul stats and insights

  • In six of 20 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Paul has picked up five goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Paul averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:04 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:06 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:32 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:19 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.