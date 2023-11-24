Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Kucherov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov's plus-minus this season, in 20:27 per game on the ice, is -2.

Kucherov has a goal in eight games this season out of 19 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Kucherov has a point in 14 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points eight times.

Kucherov has an assist in 11 of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 65.4% of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 19 Games 5 29 Points 4 13 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

