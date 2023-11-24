North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's contest between the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) and the North Florida Ospreys (1-4) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Georgia Southern taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 24.
The Ospreys fell in their last matchup 56-55 against South Florida on Sunday.
North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 69, North Florida 67
Other ASUN Predictions
North Florida Schedule Analysis
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Ospreys are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.
- North Florida has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
- North Florida has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (one).
North Florida Leaders
- Jayla Adams: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 42 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Selma Eklund: 8 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Lyric Swann: 10.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Alexa Washington: 10 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Kaila Rougier: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
North Florida Performance Insights
- The Ospreys put up 73.2 points per game (112th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (276th in college basketball). They have a +17 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.
