How to Watch North Florida vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (3-2) take on the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on SEC Network+.
North Florida vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys are shooting 42.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 39.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- North Florida has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys rank 241st.
- The Ospreys put up an average of 77.7 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- North Florida is 3-2 when it scores more than 68 points.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Florida put up more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Ospreys conceded 14.7 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (84).
- North Florida made more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (9.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41%) than away (32.7%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 81-69
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 80-74
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Maine
|W 67-58
|UNF Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/2/2023
|High Point
|-
|UNF Arena
