The LSU Tigers (3-2) take on the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on SEC Network+.

North Florida vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys are shooting 42.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 39.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

North Florida has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys rank 241st.

The Ospreys put up an average of 77.7 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68 the Tigers allow to opponents.

North Florida is 3-2 when it scores more than 68 points.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Florida put up more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Ospreys conceded 14.7 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (84).

North Florida made more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (9.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41%) than away (32.7%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule