The North Florida Ospreys (1-4) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Ospreys put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 60.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.4 points, North Florida is 1-2.
  • Georgia Southern is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 73.2 points.
  • The 80.0 points per game the Eagles put up are 10.2 more points than the Ospreys allow (69.8).
  • Georgia Southern is 3-0 when scoring more than 69.8 points.
  • North Florida is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 80.0 points.
  • This season the Eagles are shooting 39.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Ospreys concede.
  • The Ospreys' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.8 higher than the Eagles have given up.

North Florida Leaders

  • Jayla Adams: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 42.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Selma Eklund: 8.0 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Lyric Swann: 10.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Alexa Washington: 10.0 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Kaila Rougier: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

North Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Florida Atlantic L 84-75 UNF Arena
11/15/2023 @ Gonzaga L 83-55 McCarthey Athletic Center
11/19/2023 @ South Florida L 56-55 Yuengling Center
11/24/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/25/2023 South Carolina Upstate - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 Warner - UNF Arena

