The LSU Tigers (1-1) will play the North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

North Florida vs. LSU Game Information

North Florida Top Players (2022-23)

  • Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jose Placer: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

  • K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Florida vs. LSU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LSU Rank LSU AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank
283rd 67.6 Points Scored 76.2 68th
199th 70.7 Points Allowed 77.6 346th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.8 241st
72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
200th 7.2 3pt Made 10.4 4th
237th 12.3 Assists 13.1 169th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

