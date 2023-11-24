North Florida vs. LSU November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The LSU Tigers (1-1) will play the North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
North Florida vs. LSU Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
North Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jose Placer: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
LSU Top Players (2022-23)
- K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Florida vs. LSU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|North Florida AVG
|North Florida Rank
|283rd
|67.6
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|346th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|10.4
|4th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
