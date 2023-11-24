The LSU Tigers (1-1) will play the North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

North Florida vs. LSU Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

North Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jose Placer: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Florida vs. LSU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LSU Rank LSU AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank 283rd 67.6 Points Scored 76.2 68th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 77.6 346th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.8 241st 72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 10.4 4th 237th 12.3 Assists 13.1 169th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

