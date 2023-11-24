Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Orange County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Preparatory School at East River High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Colonial High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartow High School at Maynard Evans High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Mary High School at Dr. Phillips High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Florida Christian Academy at West Orange High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.