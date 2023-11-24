Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Saint Johns County, Florida is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Choctawhatchee High School at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartram Trail High School at Buchholz High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
