The South Florida Bulls (5-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils put up an average of 67.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 55.0 the Bulls allow.

When it scores more than 55.0 points, Arizona State is 4-1.

South Florida has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.

The Bulls average just 0.7 more points per game (64.0) than the Sun Devils give up (63.3).

When South Florida puts up more than 63.3 points, it is 3-0.

When Arizona State gives up fewer than 64.0 points, it is 3-0.

The Bulls are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Sun Devils allow to opponents (35.3%).

The Sun Devils' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.1 higher than the Bulls have given up.

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Emma Johansson: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Vittoria Blasigh: 15.5 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (21-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (21-for-43) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 28.0 FG%

5.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 28.0 FG% Daniela Gonzalez: 5.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

South Florida Schedule