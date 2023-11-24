How to Watch the South Florida vs. Arizona State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (5-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET.
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison
- The Sun Devils put up an average of 67.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 55.0 the Bulls allow.
- When it scores more than 55.0 points, Arizona State is 4-1.
- South Florida has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Bulls average just 0.7 more points per game (64.0) than the Sun Devils give up (63.3).
- When South Florida puts up more than 63.3 points, it is 3-0.
- When Arizona State gives up fewer than 64.0 points, it is 3-0.
- The Bulls are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Sun Devils allow to opponents (35.3%).
- The Sun Devils' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.1 higher than the Bulls have given up.
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Emma Johansson: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Vittoria Blasigh: 15.5 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (21-for-43)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 28.0 FG%
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 70-41
|Foster Auditorium
|11/19/2023
|North Florida
|W 56-55
|Yuengling Center
|11/23/2023
|High Point
|W 61-32
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Texas
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Yuengling Center
