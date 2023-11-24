Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 24?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In seven of 18 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in two games (zero shots).
- He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
- Stamkos averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|20:00
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|13:49
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Away
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
