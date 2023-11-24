When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Victor Hedman light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hedman stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in two games (five shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:47 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:57 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:31 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 24:13 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:22 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 24:04 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 24:02 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 2 1 1 24:46 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.