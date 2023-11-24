Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 24?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Victor Hedman light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Hedman stats and insights
- In four of 20 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in two games (five shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Hedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:47
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|23:57
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:31
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|24:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:22
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|24:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|24:02
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|24:46
|Away
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
