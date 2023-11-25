Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Alachua County, Florida today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Santa Fe HS at Godby High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.