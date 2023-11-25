UAC Games Today: How to Watch UAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football season continues into Week 13, which includes one game involving teams from the UAC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the piece below.
UAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
