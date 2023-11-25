Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Brevard County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Viera High School at East River High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
