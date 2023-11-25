Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - November 25
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Duval County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University Christian School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potter's House Christian Academy at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kenny High School at Oakleaf HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
