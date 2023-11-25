FGCU vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Hertz Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) taking on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 win for Iowa, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Eagles claimed an 83-68 win against Delaware.
FGCU vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
FGCU vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 74, FGCU 68
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).
FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 19
- 80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 146) on November 6
- 83-68 over Delaware (No. 177) on November 24
- 81-48 at home over Florida International (No. 193) on November 14
FGCU Leaders
- Uju Ezeudu: 14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Maddie Antenucci: 14.4 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Catherine Cairns: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
- Ajulu Thatha: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Sofia Persson: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game (posting 70.8 points per game, 125th in college basketball, and conceding 57.8 per outing, 84th in college basketball) and have a +65 scoring differential.
