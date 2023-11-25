Saturday's game at KSU Convocation Center has the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) going head to head against the Kennesaw State Owls (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-58 victory, heavily favoring Florida Atlantic.

The Florida Atlantic Owls head into this matchup following a 50-39 win against Stetson on Monday.

Florida Atlantic vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 70, Kennesaw State 58

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Florida Atlantic Owls' -63 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per outing (245th in college basketball).

In AAC games, Florida Atlantic averaged 0.3 fewer points (64.5) than overall (64.8) in 2022-23.

At home, the Florida Atlantic Owls scored 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 59.9.

At home, Florida Atlantic allowed 63.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than it allowed away (70.6).

