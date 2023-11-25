The Rice Owls should come out on top in their game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rice (-4) Over (49) Rice 30, Florida Atlantic 22

Week 13 AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Florida Atlantic Owls have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have gone 3-6-1 ATS this year.

Florida Atlantic has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 4 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Florida Atlantic Owls' 10 games with a set total.

The average over/under in Florida Atlantic games this season is four more points than the point total of 49 for this outing.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The Rice Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

The Rice Owls are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Rice has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

The Rice Owls have played 10 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 49 points, 4.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Rice contests.

Owls vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rice 30.8 27.2 36 28.2 24.6 26 Florida Atlantic 24 25.6 16.2 22.7 33.4 29.2

