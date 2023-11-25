How to Watch the Florida Atlantic vs. Kennesaw State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Kennesaw State Owls (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. Kennesaw State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Florida Atlantic Owls put up just 2.4 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Kennesaw State Owls gave up to opponents (67.2).
- When Florida Atlantic allowed fewer than 67.7 points last season, it went 11-4.
- Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Kennesaw State Owls recorded were just 0.8 more points than the Florida Atlantic Owls allowed (66.9).
- When Kennesaw State put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 10-3.
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ North Florida
|W 84-75
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Chicago State
|W 80-57
|FAU Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stetson
|W 50-39
|FAU Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/5/2023
|Saint Thomas (FL)
|-
|FAU Arena
