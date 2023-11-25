Florida International vs. Western Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the Florida International Panthers (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Florida International matchup.
Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-10)
|54.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-9.5)
|54.5
|-400
|+310
Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Florida International has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Panthers have been an underdog by 10 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Western Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Hilltoppers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
