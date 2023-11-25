Based on our computer model, the Florida State Seminoles will defeat the Florida Gators when the two teams play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-6.5) Over (49.5) Florida State 37, Florida 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 ACC Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Florida State vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Seminoles are 6-4-0 this season.

In games they were favored in by 6.5 points or more so far this season, the Florida State went 4-4 against the spread.

The Seminoles have seen six of its 10 games hit the over.

The point total average for Florida State games this season is 52.1, 2.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gators have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Gators are 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

Florida is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

In the Gators' 10 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (70%).

The average point total for Florida this season is 2.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seminoles vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 40.1 16.9 44.8 14.3 31.8 19 Florida 29.6 27.9 34.8 16.6 26.4 36.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.