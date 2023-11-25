The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) face the Florida Gators (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Seminoles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida State vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Florida Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-6.5) 50.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-6.5) 49.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida State vs. Florida Betting Trends

Florida State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Seminoles are 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Florida has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.

The Gators have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3300 Bet $100 to win $3300

