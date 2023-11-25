Florida State vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) face the Florida Gators (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Seminoles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida State vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Florida State vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-6.5)
|50.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-6.5)
|49.5
|-245
|+198
Florida State vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Florida State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Seminoles are 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Florida has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
- The Gators have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3300
|Bet $100 to win $3300
