The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 against the Florida Gators (5-6). The contest's point total is 49.5.

Florida State has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking 18th-best in total offense (450.7 yards per game) and 24th-best in total defense (323.2 yards allowed per game). With 29.6 points per game on offense, Florida ranks 51st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 88th, surrendering 27.9 points per game.

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Florida State vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -6.5 -115 -105 49.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Florida State Recent Performance

While the Seminoles have ranked -10-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (448.0), they rank 22nd-best defensively (298.0 total yards allowed) during that stretch.

While the Seminoles rank 32nd in points per game over the last three contests (36.3), they rank 21st-best defensively (13.3 points allowed per game) during that three-game period.

Florida State ranks 26th in passing offense (300.3 passing yards per game) and 71st in passing defense (177.0 passing yards per game allowed) over its most recent three-game stretch.

The Seminoles have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, registering 147.7 rushing yards per game over that stretch (second-worst). They've been better on defense, giving up 121.0 rushing yards per contest (82nd-ranked).

The Seminoles have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, in their last three games.

Florida State has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Week 13 ACC Betting Trends

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Seminoles are 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Florida State games have hit the over on six of 10 occasions (60%).

Florida State has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

Florida State has played eight times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,745 yards (249.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 121 times for 773 yards (70.3 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 17 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrance Toafili has piled up 322 yards on 54 carries, scoring three times. He's caught 21 passes for 175 yards (15.9 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 45 receptions for 615 yards (55.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 11 times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has caught 33 passes for 532 yards (48.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has compiled 36 catches for 465 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Kalen DeLoach, the team's leader in tackles and sacks, has recorded 8.0 sacks, 9.0 TFL and 56 tackles.

Jarrian Jones leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 15 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

