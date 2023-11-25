The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) and the Florida Gators (5-6) meet at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Florida State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40.1 points per game) and scoring defense (12th-best with 16.9 points allowed per game) this year. Florida is posting 424.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 396.2 total yards per contest (91st-ranked).

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Florida vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Florida Florida State 424.8 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.7 (26th) 396.2 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.2 (23rd) 152.1 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (64th) 272.7 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (17th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (1st) 7 (129th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has thrown for 2,878 yards (261.6 yards per game) while completing 72.8% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has run for 710 yards on 134 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 30 catches, totaling 236 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Trevor Etienne has run for 710 yards across 121 carries, scoring eight touchdowns. He's chipped in with 18 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall leads his squad with 953 receiving yards on 63 catches with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has recorded 502 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 58 receptions.

Arlis Boardingham's 34 targets have resulted in 26 catches for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,745 yards (249.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 773 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 54 times this year and racked up 322 yards (29.3 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also contributed in the passing game with 21 grabs for 175 yards and one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's 615 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has totaled 45 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 33 passes while averaging 48.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 51 passes and racked up 36 receptions for 465 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

