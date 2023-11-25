How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (3-2) go up against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- This season, the Dolphins have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.
- Jacksonville has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Knights are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Dolphins sit at 61st.
- The Dolphins record just 1.0 fewer point per game (76.8) than the Knights allow (77.8).
- Jacksonville has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 77.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Jacksonville put up 4.8 more points per game (66.0) than it did when playing on the road (61.2).
- In 2022-23, the Dolphins surrendered 57.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 66.6.
- At home, Jacksonville sunk 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (6.8) than in away games (6.9). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (34.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 85-68
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 107-56
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 74-65
|UPMC Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.