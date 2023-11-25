The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) meet the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)

Kevion Nolan: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)

Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville Rank Jacksonville AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank 345th 63.3 Points Scored 77.4 47th 18th 62.6 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 248th 30.7 Rebounds 31.3 210th 325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 8.2 85th 179th 13.0 Assists 14.7 62nd 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.1 104th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.