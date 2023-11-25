Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leon County, Florida has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Potter's House Christian Academy at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe HS at Godby High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.