Saturday's contest between the North Florida Ospreys (1-5) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-5) squaring off at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 74-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Florida, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Ospreys fell in their most recent game 85-75 against Georgia Southern on Friday.

North Florida vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

North Florida vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

  • Prediction: North Florida 74, South Carolina Upstate 62

Other ASUN Predictions

North Florida Schedule Analysis

  • The Ospreys have zero victories versus D1 teams this season.
  • The Ospreys have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).
  • North Florida has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.
  • The Spartans have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).
  • North Florida has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (one).

North Florida Leaders

  • Jayla Adams: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 39.7 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Lyric Swann: 11.2 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
  • Kaila Rougier: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
  • Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Sarah Taub: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

North Florida Performance Insights

  • The Ospreys outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 73.5 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and allowing 72.3 per contest, 300th in college basketball) and have a +7 scoring differential.

