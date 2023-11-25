Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Seminole County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oviedo High School at Ocoee High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.