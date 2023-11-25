How to Watch the South Florida vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (6-0) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the South Florida Bulls (5-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Bulls' 61.9 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 46.8 the Longhorns allow.
- When it scores more than 46.8 points, South Florida is 5-1.
- Texas is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.
- The 91 points per game the Longhorns average are 34.4 more points than the Bulls allow (56.6).
- When Texas scores more than 56.6 points, it is 6-0.
- South Florida has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 91 points.
- The Longhorns are making 50.1% of their shots from the field, 15.9% higher than the Bulls concede to opponents (34.2%).
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 10.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 43.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Vittoria Blasigh: 14.9 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (24-for-52)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 28 FG%
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|North Florida
|W 56-55
|Yuengling Center
|11/23/2023
|High Point
|W 61-32
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|L 66-49
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Texas
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/10/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Yuengling Center
