Saturday's game that pits the Stetson Hatters (1-5) versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-4) at Ocean Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-61 in favor of Stetson. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Hatters enter this game after a 75-54 loss to Dayton on Friday.

Stetson vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Stetson vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 63, Tennessee Tech 61

Other ASUN Predictions

Stetson Schedule Analysis

The Hatters' signature win this season came in a 71-62 victory against the Iona Gaels on November 18.

Stetson has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Golden Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Stetson has two losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 13.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.5 FG%

13.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.5 FG% Jaelyn Talley: 5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.4 FG%

5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.4 FG% Jordan Peete: 9.0 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

9.0 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Skylar Treadwell: 2.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 23.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

2.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 23.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Promise Keshi: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters are being outscored by 8.5 points per game, with a -51 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.0 points per game (315th in college basketball), and allow 63.5 per outing (182nd in college basketball).

