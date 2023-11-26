The Longwood Lancers (5-1) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -15.5 142.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Bethune-Cookman has combined with its opponent to score more than 142.5 points just twice this season.

Bethune-Cookman's average game total this season has been 150.3, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Bethune-Cookman has covered the spread once in four opportunities this year.

Bethune-Cookman was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Wildcats have played as an underdog of +850 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Bethune-Cookman has a 10.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 2 40% 80.7 161.5 66.2 135.7 139.1 Bethune-Cookman 2 50% 80.8 161.5 69.5 135.7 142.5

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 14.6 more points per game (80.8) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (66.2).

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 3-2-0 0-0 5-0-0 Bethune-Cookman 1-3-0 0-1 2-2-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood Bethune-Cookman 12-3 Home Record 8-5 8-8 Away Record 3-13 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

