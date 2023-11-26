Christian Kirk has a good matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Houston Texans in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 241.4 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Kirk has caught 52 passes on 77 targets for a team-high 672 yards and three scores. He averages 67.2 yards per game.

Kirk vs. the Texans

Kirk vs the Texans (since 2021): 4 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 241.4 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Texans have the No. 3 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (one per game).

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-111)

Kirk Receiving Insights

Kirk, in five of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kirk has been targeted on 77 of his team's 339 passing attempts this season (22.7% target share).

He has been targeted 77 times, averaging 8.7 yards per target (36th in NFL).

Kirk has registered a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (13.6%).

With five red zone targets, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Kirk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 TAR / 6 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

