When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans match up in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Evan Engram hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Engram will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Engram's 59 receptions (on 74 targets) have netted him 475 yards (47.5 per game).

Having played 10 games this year, Engram has not had a TD reception.

Evan Engram Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0 Week 4 Falcons 8 7 59 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 4 28 0 Week 6 Colts 7 7 41 0 Week 7 @Saints 7 5 45 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 10 88 0 Week 10 49ers 7 4 12 0 Week 11 Titans 6 4 29 0

Rep Evan Engram with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.