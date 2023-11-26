Sunday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) matching up at Hertz Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 64-63 win for FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 26.

Their last time out, the Eagles lost 100-62 to Iowa on Saturday.

FGCU vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

FGCU vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 64, North Carolina 63

Other ASUN Predictions

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature win this season came in an 80-58 victory against the Brown Bears on November 6.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Eagles are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 146) on November 6

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 158) on November 19

81-48 at home over Florida International (No. 208) on November 14

83-68 over Delaware (No. 226) on November 24

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Catherine Cairns: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Maddie Antenucci: 12.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

12.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Ajulu Thatha: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game with a +27 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (141st in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per contest (200th in college basketball).

