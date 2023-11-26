FGCU vs. North Carolina November 26 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) will face the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
FGCU vs. North Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other FGCU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
FGCU Players to Watch
- Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Catherine Cairns: 12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Maddie Antenucci: 12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ajulu Thatha: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cairns: 12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Antenucci: 12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Thatha: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Persson: 5.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.