The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will welcome in the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 272nd.

The Owls score 82.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.2 the Hokies give up.

Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

This season, Virginia Tech has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 296th.

The Hokies average 10.3 more points per game (81.3) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (71).

Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.

The Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).

In terms of total threes made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage at home and a 38% mark away from home.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech put up more points at home (77.2 per game) than away (71.3) last season.

At home, the Hokies allowed 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).

Virginia Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (32%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena 11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Texas A&M W 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule