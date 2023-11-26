The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will welcome in the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hokies rank 272nd.
  • The Owls score 17.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Hokies give up (65.2).
  • Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies have shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
  • Virginia Tech has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 151st.
  • The Hokies score an average of 81.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls allow.
  • Virginia Tech is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Owls played better in home games last year, allowing 64.2 points per game, compared to 67.5 in road games.
  • Florida Atlantic made 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in road games (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% in home games and 38% away from home.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 away.
  • At home, the Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed away (75.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech drained fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M W 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Wofford W 98-76 Cassell Coliseum
11/23/2023 Boise State W 82-75 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Iowa State W 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville - Cassell Coliseum

