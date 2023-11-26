The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will welcome in the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 151.5 -160 +135 FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 151.5 -152 +126

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Owls' five games have hit the over.

Virginia Tech is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Hokies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this year.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (48th).

With odds of +5000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

