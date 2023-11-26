The Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) face the Florida International Panthers (0-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

Florida International Top Players (2022-23)

Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)

Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 141st 73.1 Points Scored 75 95th 314th 75.1 Points Allowed 69 141st 335th 28.3 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.2 85th 237th 12.3 Assists 14.3 88th 340th 14.3 Turnovers 12 200th

