The Florida International Panthers (3-2) face the William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Florida International vs. William & Mary Scoring Comparison

The Tribe put up an average of 60.8 points per game, the same as the Panthers allow.

William & Mary has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.

Florida International has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.8 points.

The 76 points per game the Panthers put up are 6.8 more points than the Tribe allow (69.2).

Florida International is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.2 points.

William & Mary has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 76 points.

The Panthers shoot 41.2% from the field, the same percentage the Tribe allow defensively.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 40.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 40.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Ajae Yoakum: 10.4 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.4 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Courtney Prenger: 8.6 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 100 3PT% (4-for-4)

8.6 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 100 3PT% (4-for-4) Maria Torres: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Schedule