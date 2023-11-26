Sunday's contest at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has the Florida International Panthers (3-2) going head to head against the William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on November 26. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 victory for Florida International, who are favored by our model.

The Panthers came out on top in their last matchup 88-59 against Bryant on Friday.

Florida International vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Florida International vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 71, William & Mary 62

Other CUSA Predictions

Florida International Schedule Analysis

Florida International has one loss versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Florida International 2023-24 Best Wins

65-64 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 248) on November 10

88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 298) on November 24

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 40.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 40.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Ajae Yoakum: 10.4 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.4 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Courtney Prenger: 8.6 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 100 3PT% (4-for-4)

8.6 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 100 3PT% (4-for-4) Maria Torres: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.9 FG%

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game (scoring 76 points per game to rank 75th in college basketball while allowing 60.8 per contest to rank 132nd in college basketball) and have a +76 scoring differential overall.

