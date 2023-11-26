The Atlanta Hawks (8-7) aim to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (12-4) on November 26, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Atlanta is 7-4 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Celtics are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.

The Hawks put up an average of 124.9 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 107.6 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.6 points, Atlanta is 8-7.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (126.9 per game) than away (122.7). But they are also giving up more at home (127.6) than on the road (114.9).

At home Atlanta is conceding 127.6 points per game, 12.7 more than it is on the road (114.9).

The Hawks pick up 1.0 fewer assists per game at home (26.1) than on the road (27.1).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Injuries