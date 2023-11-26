Houston (6-4) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Jacksonville on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Jaguars favored by 1 point. The over/under for the outing is 48 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Jaguars go up against the Texans. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we list below.

Jaguars vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Jaguars have had the lead six times, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Texans have had the lead two times, have trailed six times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in three games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering five points on average in the second quarter.

The Texans have lost the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent eight times in 10 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Jaguars have won the third quarter five times, lost four times, and tied one time.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.9 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 10 games this year, the Texans have won the third quarter two times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up three times.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Jaguars have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in that quarter.

In the Texans' 10 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored two times, and tied four times.

Jaguars vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jaguars have led seven times and have been behind three times.

Out of 10 games this year, the Texans have been winning after the first half seven times and have been behind after the first half three times.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Jaguars have won the second half in six games, going 5-1 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in four games (2-2).

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 13.1 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games (2-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (2-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

